At least 25 people were killed when a passenger bus fell into a ditch near Kahuta on Sunday.Sources said that the bus was en route to Rawlakot in Azad Kashmir from Rawalpindi when the accident took place at Son Gharari Bridge in Kahuta area.According to sources, the bus was carrying around 30 passengers. The dead include women and children, they added.Sources said that Rescue teams reached the site late and the locals took out the dead and injured from the bus on their own. They faced problem in rescue efforts to to hilly terrain. The bodies have been shifted to to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Kahuta.The reasons for the accident could not be ascertained.