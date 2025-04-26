These are perilous days for the subcontinent. The tragic events in Pahalgam have once again thrust Pakistan and India onto a collision course, at a time when both nations should be seeking paths of restraint and dialogue. Yet, regrettably, instead of measured reflection, New Delhi has hastily pointed fingers at Pakistan without offering credible evidence to substantiate its serious allegations.

The shrill cries for vengeance echoing across the Indian media landscape are deeply troubling. Calls for retaliation, coupled with provocative actions like the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the further downgrading of diplomatic ties, have only poured fuel on an already raging fire. In such an atmosphere — thick with suspicion, nationalism, and anger — the margin for error narrows dangerously, and even a minor incident, such as Friday’s cross-LoC gunfire exchange, could spiral into a full-blown catastrophe.

Pakistan’s decision to announce countermeasures, including cancelling visas for Indian visitors, though understandable in context, might have been avoided in the spirit of de-escalation. Nevertheless, Islamabad has consistently signaled its willingness to engage diplomatically. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s call for India to share any concrete evidence is a responsible and necessary step. If credible links to rogue militant actors are found, Pakistan must fulfill its international obligations by pursuing a thorough and transparent investigation.

It must be said, however, that much of the responsibility for the current toxic climate lies with New Delhi. The BJP-led government’s oppressive policies in occupied Kashmir have only intensified the cycle of violence and despair. Force and repression have never resolved the Kashmir dispute, and they never will. Until India accepts that justice, not domination, is the path to lasting peace, the region will remain trapped in a tragic loop of bloodshed and hostility.

The Indian media, in particular, must reflect on its conduct. Abandoning journalistic ethics for sensationalist nationalism serves no one, least of all the citizens of India and Pakistan who yearn for peace. Media narratives shape public opinion, and when irresponsibly handled, they can incite further division and misunderstanding.

Both sides must step back from the brink. Echoing the UN Secretary-General’s call for maximum restraint, we must recognize that another war between nuclear-armed neighbors would be catastrophic. Now, more than ever, is the time for diamond words — words of wisdom, diplomacy, and calm — to prevail over reckless anger.

Peace remains elusive, but it is not impossible. Only through courage, dialogue, and a genuine commitment to justice — particularly in Kashmir — can a brighter future be imagined for the subcontinent.