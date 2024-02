Quetta: Abdul Khaliq Achakzai has been elected Speaker of Balochistan Assembly and Ghazala Gola Deputy Speaker.

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, the speaker candidate of Balochistan Assembly on behalf of Muslim League (N), was elected Speaker unopposed, while Ghazala Gola of PP was also elected Deputy Speaker unopposed.

Balochistan Assembly Secretary Tahir Shah Kakar announced the unopposed election of both the candidates.

Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Balochistan Assembly will take oath of office today