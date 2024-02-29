The Israeli army has been shelling Deir al-Balah since morning.

According to foreign media, the Israeli army continued its aggression and shelled Nasser Hospital, while the last active hospital in northern Gaza was also closed due to lack of fuel and medical supplies.

Apart from this, Israel has continued the conspiracy of genocide of Palestinians through famine after the bombing.

On the other hand, United Nations officials say that 600,000 Palestinians are on the brink of famine. After killing 30,000 Palestinians, the Israeli army said in its statement that Israel is not fighting the people of Gaza, but Hamas.

On the other hand, the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, says that he is ready for war with Israel while remaining soft in talks.