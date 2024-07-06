In a recent and concerning development, the Punjab government has suggested a troubling measure: the shutdown of social media apps during Muharram. This proposal, aimed at controlling hate speech and preventing sectarian violence, was communicated to the interior ministry and involves platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X. While security concerns during Muharram are valid, resorting to a mass shutdown of the internet and social media is not the most prudent approach to ensure peace.

The call for a social media blackout, intended to mitigate the spread of hate material, focuses on the symptoms rather than addressing the root cause: the presence of violent hate groups that have long sown discord within society. While the dissemination of hate speech is undoubtedly problematic, a blanket shutdown risks setting a dangerous precedent for the suppression of free expression and access to vital communication platforms.

In addition to infringing on free speech, such shutdowns would significantly disrupt communication and have severe economic repercussions. Businesses that rely on these platforms would suffer, compounding the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens who use social media for both personal and professional purposes. Furthermore, if the state adopts such draconian measures, it opens the door for similar actions to be taken during times of political unrest, protests, or rallies, potentially leading to an abuse of power and further erosion of civil liberties.

Instead of resorting to such extreme measures, less intrusive and more effective methods should be employed to maintain peace during sensitive periods. Enhanced vigilance and monitoring of potentially inflammatory content can serve as a more balanced approach. The Punjab government’s decision to record and submit all majalis to local police stations for review is one such measure that could help in identifying and prosecuting those who spread hate speech.

This approach, however, requires significant manpower and resources, given the sheer number of majalis held during Muharram. If the government believes it has the necessary technology and personnel to undertake this task, it could be a more viable solution to curb sectarian violence without infringing on the rights of citizens. By maintaining records of speeches, authorities can trace and investigate individuals responsible for inciting hatred, thereby addressing the issue at its source.

The reality is that in many countries, Muharram passes without incident. However, in Pakistan, years of radicalization and the exploitation of confessional differences have created a volatile environment. Addressing this requires a focused effort on dismantling hate groups and monitoring known troublemakers across all sects. Shutting down the internet and social media is a reactive and heavy-handed approach that fails to tackle the underlying issues and could potentially exacerbate tensions.

To ensure communal peace during Muharram, it is imperative to adopt strategies that target the root causes of sectarian violence rather than employing broad and repressive measures. By focusing on prosecuting hate speech and monitoring inflammatory content, authorities can work towards a more peaceful and harmonious society. The preservation of free expression and open communication must remain a priority, as these are fundamental to the democratic values that underpin our society.