ISLAMABAD: The world will observe World Population Day on July 11 (Tuesday) to reaffirm the human right to family planning.

It promotes initiatives, occasions, and knowledge in order to make this right a reality on a global scale.

Family planning is a significant issue spoken up on “World Population Day.”

The purpose of the day is to raise public awareness of numerous population-related concerns, including the value of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health, and human rights.

The day is observed in various ways all across the world by business associations, nonprofit organisations, and private citizens.

Seminar talks, educational information sessions, and essay contests are all activities.

The leaders of the world said in 1968 that it was a fundamental human right for people to choose the number and timing of their children in a free and responsible manner.

More than 40 years later, millions of women, men, and children still lack access to modern contraception.

The Day of Five Billion, observed on July 11, 1987, evolved into the World Population Day, which was established in 1989.

The UN approved the activity as a means of raising awareness of population issues and its effects on growth and the environment.

Since then, governments, non-governmental organisations, institutions, and people have organised a variety of educational programmes to commemorate the yearly event with the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).