In recent discussions surrounding the Al-Qadir Trust case, a striking statement from a gentleman associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) caught my attention. As a lawyer by profession, he claimed that Imran Khan’s punishment was primarily due to the fact that the institution in question is an Islamic university. Hearing such a statement, I was both shocked and disheartened by the blatant manipulation of religious sentiment to serve narrow political interests.

This incident highlights one of the most unsettling trends in contemporary politics: the exploitation of religion as a tool for political gain. The intertwining of faith with political motivations not only misrepresents the true nature of justice but also undermines the foundational principles of both our legal framework and our society.

When religion is wielded as a weapon in political conflicts, it creates an environment where reason is overshadowed by dogma, and where genuine issues are lost amidst the chaos of sectarian and ideological division.

Our electoral laws have attempted to address the complexities posed by this misuse of religion in politics, implementing measures to curb such practices. However, these measures are clearly insufficient. The need for reform is urgent; we must establish stronger safeguards against the exploitation of religious sentiment for political purposes.

Politics should invariably be conducted on the basis of issues, facts, and constructive dialogue, rather than on a foundation of misleading narratives that only serve to deepen societal divides.

Religious exploitation should never be tolerated. As we move forward, it is incumbent upon both leaders and the electorate to steer the political landscape away from divisive tactics towards a more inclusive and issue-based approach.

As we navigate our political future, let us collectively reject the misuse of religion for personal or political gain.

It is clear that the allegations surrounding this case hinge on issues of corruption that cannot be overlooked. If PTI wishes to contribute to the discourse, it should focus on articulating the merits of the case at hand, rather than resorting to religious exploitation..