MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Singham Again’ is going to hit the box office on Diwali.

Rohit Shetty has termed the film as the biggest adventure in the cop universe and has started a massive promotion ahead of its November 1 release.

According to the latest news, ‘Singham Again’ has bagged a historic Rs 130 crore deal from Amazon Prime.

Sources say that Rohit Shetty and Amazon Prime have a good relationship and after the success of the web series ‘Indian Police Force’, the new film is expected to be a success.

This is the biggest OTT deal for Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty so far and is expected to fetch Rs 180-200 crore in non-theatrical sales, with Rs 50-70 crore from satellite and music rights. is

Budgeted between Rs 350-375 crore, ‘Singham Again’ is touted to be one of the biggest action films in the cop universe, the trailer of which is expected next week.