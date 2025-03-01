One year into its tenure, the 16th National Assembly of Pakistan has managed to outpace its predecessors in legislative output, passing 47 laws in record time. On the surface, this would suggest an efficient and responsive legislature. However, a deeper examination, particularly the findings from the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat), paints a far more concerning picture. Rather than demonstrating improved governance, the Assembly appears to have functioned as little more than a rubber stamp for self-serving and politically motivated legislation.

The most striking aspect of this legislative sprint is that it was achieved despite the Assembly convening for fewer days and spending fewer hours in session than its predecessor. This raises serious concerns about the depth and quality of parliamentary debate. According to Pildat, most of these laws were rushed through without meaningful discussion in standing committees or full House debates. The Assembly’s approach has been marked by a disregard for democratic norms, with opposition voices sidelined and public concerns ignored.

A closer look at some of the enacted laws reveals a pattern of self-preservation rather than national interest. The Assembly made three amendments to the Elections Act of 2017, two of which were widely perceived as designed to limit opposition candidates’ ability to challenge electoral outcomes and prevent the allocation of reserved seats to the main opposition party. This tampering with electoral rules undermines democratic principles and erodes public trust in the fairness of elections.

Other controversial laws include amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), which have been strongly opposed by the media, legal fraternity, and civil society. The Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, which effectively grants the local administration unchecked power over public gatherings in Islamabad, is another blatant attempt to curb dissent. Additionally, the 26th Amendment, which has significantly curtailed judicial independence, stands as a testament to the government’s intent to consolidate power rather than promote institutional integrity.

Perhaps the most glaring example of self-interest is the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Act, which raised lawmakers’ monthly salaries from Rs188,000 to Rs519,000. This extravagant hike, at a time when the country is grappling with a severe economic crisis, is both tone-deaf and unjustifiable. Adding insult to injury, the government also doubled the size of the federal cabinet on the eve of the Assembly’s first anniversary, further straining the nation’s already fragile financial situation.

Despite these troubling developments, the Assembly has shown little concern for public perception. Its actions have severely damaged parliament’s credibility, making it appear detached from the struggles of ordinary citizens. If the legislature continues down this path, it risks deepening the divide between the people and their representatives, further weakening Pakistan’s already fragile democracy.