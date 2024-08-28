Despite a period of relative tranquility, Karachi was once again plunged into sectarian chaos. A rally organized by the proscribed extremist group, Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat, triggered a violent confrontation near a local imambargah. The incident, which resulted in fatalities and property damage, raises serious questions about the state’s commitment to preventing sectarian violence.

The government’s swift condemnation of the violence and assurances of maintaining peace are hollow without tangible action. Allowing a banned group to hold a rally, particularly on the eve of a significant religious observance, sends a dangerous message. It implies that the state is either indifferent or incapable of enforcing its own laws.

The state must be proactive in preventing hate groups from spreading their toxic ideologies. This includes not only banning such organizations but also actively monitoring their activities and holding them accountable for any violations. By failing to do so, the state is complicit in creating an environment where sectarian violence can flourish.

While the immediate suspension of mobile services may have helped contain the situation, it is a temporary measure. Long-term solutions require a comprehensive approach that involves not only law enforcement but also religious leaders, civil society, and the media. By working together, these stakeholders can promote dialogue, understanding, and tolerance among different communities.

The state must send a clear message: sectarian violence will not be tolerated. By taking decisive action against hate groups and promoting interfaith harmony, Pakistan can avoid the devastating consequences of sectarian conflict seen in other parts of the world.