The recent wave of violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district has laid bare the state’s failure to address long-standing grievances in the region. The narrative pushed by some state functionaries, that this is merely a tribal dispute, collapses under the weight of recent tragic events. The attack on a convoy in the Bagan area on Thursday, which claimed the lives of security personnel, has made it clear that the situation is far more complex. With a counterterrorism operation now on the horizon and civilians preparing for displacement, the state’s lack of foresight and timely action has worsened the region’s suffering.

While historical disputes over land and water remain at the heart of local tensions, these conflicts have been weaponized by sectarian groups and terrorist outfits. Instead of addressing the root causes and dismantling extremist networks, the state has allowed the situation to fester. The tragic outcomes of this neglect are now evident. In addition to the loss of at least two security personnel, militants looted trucks carrying essential goods to Parachinar, and four drivers were found dead, their hands tied and bodies showing signs of torture.

This is not an isolated incident. An earlier attack on Kurram’s deputy commissioner foreshadowed the growing lawlessness in the district. The current crisis could have been mitigated had the state taken decisive action last year when tensions began to flare. Instead, denial and inaction allowed the situation to spiral into chaos. A more proactive approach could have saved lives and prevented the displacement of thousands of civilians, who will now bear the brunt of the planned security operation.

What complicates matters further is the transnational dimension of the crisis. Local militants, including those affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), have ideological and logistical support across the border in Afghanistan. This adds a layer of complexity to the state’s efforts to restore peace and stability in Kurram.

Equally troubling has been the state’s disregard for the humanitarian crisis that unfolded in Parachinar when it was cut off from the rest of the country for months following a deadly attack last November. The blockade created severe shortages of food and medicine, particularly affecting children and newborns. Such callousness is inexcusable, and the state’s inability to ensure even basic connectivity for Kurram’s residents reveals a troubling indifference.

The recent peace pact negotiated by a jirga on Jan 1 offered a glimmer of hope, but its failure to prevent the latest convoy attacks underscores the need for a more comprehensive and effective strategy. The state must act decisively to neutralize terrorist and sectarian groups while addressing the underlying disputes that fuel conflict. Half-measures and delays are no longer acceptable.

The days ahead will be crucial in determining whether the government can finally bring peace to this long-neglected region. A unified and urgent response is imperative to ensure that Kurram does not remain trapped in this cycle of violence and despair.