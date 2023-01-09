According to sources, Apple has decided not to produce a new iPhone SE and would stick with Qualcomm processors until 2024.

Apple’s first internal 5G modem would have made its debut with the new SE model. The fourth-generation SE model, which was planned for introduction in 2024, won’t happen, the business notified suppliers.

The explanations for the cancellation have not been made public. For a time now, Apple has been attempting to work on this development.

Apple continues to select alternatives because it disliked Qualcomm modems. In 2019, the corporation even acquired the majority of Intel’s mobile modem division.

By 2020, the corporation is said to have begun work on the new project. Apple hasn’t made a formal announcement about this.