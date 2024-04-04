President Asif Ali Zardari has said that the judicial assassination of the first elected Prime Minister of the people, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was actually a heinous conspiracy against Pakistan’s freedom, independence, and sovereignty.

President Asif Ali Zardari in his message on the occasion of the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the founding chairman of Pakistan People’s Party and the first elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed loved his country and the people, he fought against war. By rebuilding the ruined country, he added it to the ranks of the prestigious countries of the world and taught the people of his country to speak the language and to live with pride.

President Asif Ali Zardari said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was seeking to make Pakistan a nuclear power so that the country would become a developed country in terms of energy, health, and agriculture and stand at the first place among the developed countries of the world.

He further said that the judicial killing of the Quaid-e-Awam was actually like stabbing a dagger in the back of the country which was setting the pace of development. was

President Asif Ali Zardari said that following the footsteps of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed, we will fight for the development of Pakistan and the prosperity of the people without any fear or panic.