Zulfi Bukhari inaugurates passport office for overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari has inaugurated a passport office for overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad Friday. According to details, the overseas Pakistanis will now get their national identity cards and passports under one roof. Machine Readable Passport Facility will help overseas Pakistanis to apply or renew their passports, OPF membership cards and Foreign Exchange Remittance Cards. Later talking to the media persons, the special assistant expressed the government’s determination to take further steps to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis. He said a mechanism is also being evolved to resolve their land disputes forthwith. He said digitization of land record will be done in the federal capital to ensure greater transparency. He said the government is keen to provide better services to the overseas Pakistanis.