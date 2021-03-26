Zlatan Ibrahimovic: “I can still do those movements, that ninja stuff. I still have it in me, even if I’m 39.” Sweden team-mate Marcus Berg: “He wants to win for any price. He’s inspiring the younger players.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he can still do the 'ninja stuff' after he marked his return to international football with an assist as Sweden beat Georgia in their opening World Cup qualifier.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic toasted his first Sweden appearance in five years and insisted he still has the “ninja” moves to make a difference at 39.

The AC Milan striker quit international duty after Euro 2016 but has now made a surprise return to the Sweden ranks – and required just 35 minutes to claim an assist in a 1-0 win over Georgia.

Ibrahimovic also became the oldest player to represent Sweden in Thursday’s World Cup Qualifier, breaking the

record of 38 years and 59 days held by former goalkeeper Thomas Ravelli.

But he warned opponents to expect plenty more eye-catching moments.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic chases down Georgia’s Lasha Dvali

“I was very happy. I was very proud. I had a great feeling when I was on the field and I tried to give my best, like every time, to help the team-mates and to help myself to perform.

“The game was not easy. We were not dangerous as we should be but at the end of the day, we won and we took the three points that we needed to bring. This is the first game we have been together for two, three days, and from this point on, it will be better and better.”