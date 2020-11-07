The Zimbabwe all-rounder will bring the curtain down on a 16-year international career that began in 2004. Chigumbura has featured in 14 Tests and 213 ODIs, with 54 T20I matches before the start of his farewell series.

Before the start of the first T20I against Pakistan, the all-rounder had amassed 5761 international runs and 138 wickets to his name, including two hundreds and 26 half-centuries. He also led his side on 80 occasions on the international stage – in 62 ODIs and 18 T20Is.

He is only the second player from Zimbabwe to achieve a double of 4000 runs and 100 wickets in ODI cricket, after Grant Flower.

Chigumbura confirmed his decision in a statement by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Saturday, 7 November. According to ZC, the all-rounder is retiring because “injuries had continued to take a toll on him as well as to pave the way for young blood in the national side”.

He played a vital role in his side’s famous upset victory over Australia in the 2007 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, in which he returned bowling figures of 3/20 from three overs.

He also represented Zimbabwe in two editions of the U19 Cricket World Cup, in 2002 and 2004, featured in the 2011 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and led his side in the 2015 edition of the tournament.