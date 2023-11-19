Former President Asif Ali Zardari says that I have full faith in the Election Commission and the country is moving towards transparent elections.

In a statement, Asif Zardari said that the People’s Party is fully prepared for the election and I have full confidence in the Election Commission that it will conduct a transparent election.

Asif Zardari said that the People’s Party is the only party that is capable of contesting the election in any environment. I am sure that on February 8, the People’s Party will emerge as the majority party in the country. The former president said that the environment of the country is favorable for elections at the moment and the elections should be held on time.PML-N will win 125 National Assembly seats from Punjab in the election, claims Rana Sana

It should be remembered that the Election Commission has announced the general elections in the country on February 8 and almost all the political parties from Karachi to Peshawar have started the election campaign.

Claims are being made by different political parties about not getting a level playing field in the election, while political parties are also criticizing each other to get the attention of the voters.

If anyone thinks they can forcefully make someone the prime minister, it is a misconception: Bilawal

Yesterday, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a rally in Peshawar said that if anyone thinks that they can make someone the Prime Minister by force, then it is a misconception.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah claimed that PML-N will win 125 out of 141 seats in the National Assembly in Punjab and will form the federal government with a majority.