KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday had a telephonic conversation with Shaykh-ul-Islam Tahir-ul-Qadri in which he personally asked about Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s (PAT) leader’s health.

Furthermore, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also inquired after the health of Tahir-ul-Qadri.

According to Minaj-ul-Quran spokesperson, Tahir-ul-Qadri, was ill for some period of time, but is recovering now.

Moreover, Asif Zardari, congratulated Tahir-ul-Qadri on completion of his first e-book.