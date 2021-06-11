ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi’s experienced batsman Shoaib Malik regretted leaking runs in the last overs after the former Pakistan captain’s 73-off-48 went in vain as his side lost the match to the Lahore Qalandars.

Zalmi were chasing a target of 171 and Malik stood firm after coming in to bat. He stayed on the wicket till the 19th over and scored the 65th half-century of his T20 career, but he couldn’t help his side win the game.

In a post-match statement, the experienced cricketer said that after starting off well against Lahore Qalandars, Zalmi leaked too many runs in the death overs.

“We leaked runs in death overs, as a team we were not expecting Lahore Qalandars to score around 170 and we missed the trick there, we should’ve done better,” Malik said while referring to how his side allowed Lahore to post 170 in 20 overs from 43/4 in 10 overs.

“Rashid Khan’s bowling turned the table, it broke our back by taking all our important wickets. So, he was the key factor and difference between the two sides despite leaking runs in death overs,” said the former Pakistan captain who batted at number 3.

He added that his side wanted him to bat up in the order and he stepped up.

“I have always played for my team’s cause and I will continue following this as long as I am playing cricket,” Malik said.