Zalmay Khalilzad hails UNSC statement on Afghan talks

ISLAMABAD: United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has said that the United Nations Security Council's statement on Afghanistan peace negotiations underscores the international commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity In a tweet, Zalmay Khalilzad said this is a unique moment for Afghanistan and this unique opportunity must be seized. He said the UNSC statement supports the path the parties are currently on Earlier, in a statement which was released on Friday, the UNSC welcomed the start of Afghanistan peace negotiations. The UNSC also welcomed the efforts of all regional and international partners of Afghanistan in facilitating intra-Afghan negotiations.