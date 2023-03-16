By Asif mahmood

Who is Mr. Zalmey Khalizad and in what capacity the gentleman has come up with his oration to steer Pakistan towards general election in June? The crunch question needs to be addressed, sans any political affiliation. This is the time one should rise far above the trivial political discourse and start pondering over it just as a common and concerned citizen of Pakistan.

Elections in Pakistan is purely a domestic issue Zlamey Khalidzad has nothing to do with. The decision rests with the ECP and the political elite. They might have mounting differences, triggering political unrest and instability but none of it is Zalmey’s cup of tea.

He is not a layman wandering in the streets of Mazar Sharif. He has served US as its ambassador to UN , Iraq and Afghanistan. Need not to discuss the level of ignobility with someone serving as another country’s ambassador to one’s own homeland. But he should have the acumen to understand the limits before poking his nose in other’s internal affairs.

He should be asked by someone within the foreign about his harangue. He is not the Chief Election Commissioner of the globe to decide which country should go for election as per his desire.

At the same time , we must put our house in order. The way Imran Khan is behaving is anything but sagacity, prudence and statesmanship. He is not inevitable. He is not George Orwellian more equal among the equals. The way he is reportedly approaching US’ congressmen and other lobbyists is not something appreciable.

What wrong has actually been committed in Pakistan that his lobbyists are coming hard on Pakistan on the pretext of Human Rights? If the warrant is issued by a court , shouldn’t the same be treated as per the law?

Does Mr. Zalmey want that Pakistan should also behave and operate as a society of warlords sans any writ of the state with barriers after every 10 KM?

Pakistan is not a banana republic and the message should be sent loud and clear to everyone.