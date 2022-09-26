By Bashir Adil

MARDAN: The process of annual elections of Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry was carried out as per election schedule. According to the final decision of the Election Commission, Zahir Shah President, Shah Riaz Senior Vice President and Jan Muhammad Vice President were declared successful unopposed, who will take their charge with effect from 01st October, 2022. Apart from this, Sar Biland Khan, Bakhtiar Ali, Nahad Ali, Sultan Al Arifeen, Umar Masood ur Rehman, Qismat Ahmed from Corporate, while Muhammad Jan, Muhammad Ayub, Nauman Hussain, Haji Mohabbate Shah, Shahji, Murad Ali and Zulfat Shah from Associate were declared successful Members Executive Committee.