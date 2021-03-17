ISLAMABAD : Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar has been appointed as new chief of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave approval to the appointment of the new Air Chief on Wednesday. Having commanded a fighter squadron, an operational airbase, and regional air command, Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, who belongs to Gujrat, was commissioned in GD (P) branch of the PAF in April 1986.

During his dazzling career, he has served as assistant air chief for operation research and development (R&D), assistant air chief for training officers, and the director-general of projects at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

A graduate of the Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College, and the United Kingdom’s Royal College of Defence Studies, he has also served as the additional secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

In recognition of his outstanding services, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military). Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan will hand over command of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to his successor at change of command ceremony to be held at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad on March 19.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan spent an eventful tenure which also saw Operation Swift Retort on February 27, 2019 when PAF fighter jets conducted airstrikes at six multiple locations in Indian Occupied Kashmir while remaining within Pakistan’s airspace and also shot down two Indian warplanes