Zafar Masood, a survivor of the 2020 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash, has written a book titled Seat Number C1 on his life.

Speaking to Express Digital about his book, Masood Zafar, President of Bank of Punjab, who miraculously survived the PIA plane crash, said that the idea of ​​writing the book came to him because the accident was very unique and instructive.

He said that God forbid that anyone should face such an accident. In the book, I have shared my experiences with people to tell people what feelings you have when you are so close to death, how your lives change and what our priorities should be in life.

He said that some of the things I mentioned may be such that people can relate to them and that is the purpose of writing my book.

He said that I have tried not to hurt anyone with this book, that it does not cause trauma to anyone, it was a very emotional incident.

Zafar Masood said that I wrote this book as a true incident, tried to put less emotion in it so that the feelings of the affected families are not hurt, despite this effort, somewhere this book may inflame the feelings of some people, for which I apologize.

He said that I have tried to show in the book that your priorities in life should be such that they have a positive impact on people and benefit the people around you.

Zafar Masood said that the most important thing is that whatever you want to do, it should not be in exchange for the happiness and well-being of another person.

Zafar Masood, who is the president of the Bank of Punjab, is one of the two survivors of the 2020 plane crash. There were 99 passengers and 8 crew members on board the accident. The plane crashed in a residential area of ​​Karachi.