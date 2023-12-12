Zac Efron, the popular actor known for his roles in High School Musical and Baywatch, recently admitted to undergoing jaw surgery due to a life-threatening injury. Contrary to long-standing rumors of plastic surgery, Efron clarified that the medical procedures he underwent were not for cosmetic purposes [1].

In 2022, Efron spoke candidly about his jawline and face in an interview with Men’s Health. He revealed that his enlarged jawline was a result of an injury he sustained almost a decade ago. Back in 2013, Efron slipped and “smashed his chin against the corner of a fountain,” which led to a severe injury. The following day, he even lost consciousness due to the severity of the situation [2].

To compensate for the injured jaw, Efron’s masseter muscles, responsible for chewing, took over. However, he faced challenges and had to work with a therapist to overcome the jaw problem [2]. This therapy likely involved exercises and techniques to rehabilitate the injured muscles and restore proper function.

It is worth noting that in 2021, Efron made headlines for allegedly undergoing cosmetic surgery for aesthetic reasons. However, he clarified that these reports were inaccurate, and his previous surgeries were solely for medical reasons related to his jaw injury [2].

Over the years, Zac Efron’s appearance has changed due to the rounds of surgery he has undergone for medical reasons. While some may find his evolving face awakening, his fans have witnessed the transformation and understand that it was necessary due to the actor’s medical circumstances [2].