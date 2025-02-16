Pakistani showbiz actor Feroz Khan was left bleeding with his punches by YouTuber Rahim Pardesi. YouTuber Rahim Pardesi defeated renowned actor Feroz Khan in a thriller boxing match held at the Expo Center in Lahore. The match was decided after a heated debate between the two on social media, in which Rahim knocked out Feroz after the 5th round.

This boxing match between Rahim Pardesi and Feroz Khan was the result of a heated debate on social media. Instead of a verbal argument, the two decided to settle matters in the boxing ring. Feroz Khan accepted Rahim’s challenge, and the match was held in Lahore on February 15.

Before the match, the famous music band Young Stunners warmed the hearts of the audience with their performance. Feroz Khan’s wife Dr. Zainab, sister Humaima Malik, and son Sultan were also there to support him.

During the fight, Rahim Pardesi showed his skill and enthusiasm, while Feroz Khan was seen panting and losing focus. Rahim knocked Feroz out in the fifth round, winning by 4 points in the match 1. Feroz also had bruises on his face, but both showed respect for each other.

After the fight, the two hugged in the ring and praised each other’s performance. Rahim praised Feroz’s courage, while Feroz acknowledged Rahim’s skill.

Feroz’s sister Humaima Malik shared a picture of her brother on her Instagram story and wrote, “You are a lifetime winner for me, well done brother.” She praised Feroz’s courage and dedication.

Feroz’s wife Dr. Zainab shared a post on Instagram, writing, “I am extremely proud of my husband Feroz Khan. Entering the ring for the first time, facing a tough opponent, and despite bleeding in the second round, fighting until the fifth round. This is the spirit of a true warrior.”

Zainab added, “Victory is not just about scores. The result is nothing, what matters is the courage, dedication, and the passion you showed. You will always be a champion in my eyes.”

Feroze commented on Zainab’s post and shared a loving message for his wife. Her sisters Dua Malik and Humaima Malik were also seen expressing their love and appreciation.