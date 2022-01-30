YouTube Shorts will now add another feature similar to TikTok. Users will soon be able to change voiceover for videos within the app according to XDA-Developers.

XDA-Developers discovered clues in the code of a beta version of the app and believe YouTube is adding a button that allows you to record and change voiceover. At the moment YouTube creators can only use the music and audio from YouTube’s library and use third-party video editors to add other audio tracks.

YouTube however has not shared any such plans with the public, so it’s hard to say when the feature may become available.

YouTube launched the short-form video-streaming service on its platform to better compete with rival TikTok in the hugely popular category. The service lets users record mobile-friendly vertical videos that can be spiced up with special effects and soundtracks pulled from a music library.