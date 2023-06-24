California: Video sharing platform YouTube is going to introduce an artificial intelligence-based feature for users to dub videos in different languages.

At an event held on Thursday at Vidcon, the company announced that the platform is going to merge with Google’s Area 120 incubator artificial intelligence dubbing service Aloud.

According to reporst, the device first transcribes the video and presents the transcription to the user for viewing and editing. Later this transcription is translated into different languages ​​and dubbed.

YouTube has offered the tool to hundreds of creators for testing. Currently this feature is only available in English, Spanish and Portuguese. While other languages ​​will be introduced soon.

Despite limited languages, Aloud can help a growing number of creators translate their videos into other languages.