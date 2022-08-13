According to reports, the widely used video-sharing network YouTube will imitate actions taken Amazon Prime Video by allowing users to sign up to certain other streaming sites through a “Channel Store.”

The video streaming platform is reportedly “plans to build an online store for stream video services and has restarted conversations with entertainment organisations on participating in the platform,” according to a Wall Street Journal story.

Following a year and a half of development by YouTube, the “Channel Store” is anticipated to debut in the early fall.

This functionality for HBO, AMC+, Showtime, and many more channels was previously available on YouTube TV. The service, however, will only be offered in the United States, despite the company’s plans to go international.

The network is already selling the concept to investors, claiming that the “Channel Store” will provide excellent promotion for streaming sites through free YouTube previews of series or movies, easily luring viewers to pay for subscriptions to the service.

With its straightforward website and mobile app architecture, YouTube has consistently been the greatest video platform.