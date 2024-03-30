Video-sharing site YouTube has introduced a new way of generating revenue through short videos like TikTok.

Yes, if you like to post short videos like TikTok on YouTube, then the company is providing a new earning opportunity.

YouTube is giving creators the option to restrict their videos to paying subscribers.

This new feature will allow paying subscribers to access additional content.

What is the minimum number of subscribers required to earn from YouTube?

According to the company, creators will be able to use this new option to share exclusive content with their subscribers.

Under this feature, creators after uploading their short videos will be able to restrict them to subscribers through a new members-only option.

Similarly, it will be possible to limit pre-post short videos to subscribers.

This new YouTube feature feels similar to TikTok’s Series feature.

TikTok introduced the series feature in March 2023.

What is the minimum number of followers required to generate income on Facebook?

Users who qualify for the series can put their videos into an album and provide access to them for a fee.

This video album is called a series album.

Users decide how much they will pay to view a series album, which can range from $1 to $190.

Users do not have to give TikTok any share of this revenue, but they do have to pay a fee to be a part of the series.

Announcing the new feature, YouTube said its short videos average 70 billion views per day, while 25 percent of channels in YouTube’s partner program are making money through shorts.