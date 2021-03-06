ISLAMABAD: The leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s victory after the motion for a vote of confidence was successfully passed in National Assembly, saying they have now “exposed the puppet government”.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad after a meeting between the alliance, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz lashed out at the PTI for the incident that took place outside the parliament building in which PML-N leaders were allegedly targeted by the ruling party supporters.

Maryam said that PM Imran Khan’s days are numbered and he is trying to save his rule with whatever means possible.

“The vote of confidence is false,” she said, and alleged that the vote was secured at “gunpoint”. She said that ahead of the vote, the parliament lodges had turned into a “bunker” with armed guards patrolling them.

Maryam added that the government has been defeated in the people’s court and it should accept that.

She praised Marriyum Aurangzeb for showing courage amid clashes with PTI workers earlier today.

“You have shown a lion’s courage and made me proud,” Maryam said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, meanwhile, said that Opposition nominee Yousuf Raza Gilani’s victory in one Senate seat has “exposed the puppet system”. “We have proved that the prime minister has lost the majority by winning one senate seat.”

He claimed that the president has also accepted that the government does not enjoy the majority’s support in the House.

“The PDM will now decide for how long the PM and Speaker will sit on their seats,” he added.

The PPP chairman also regretted that the prime minister, who is the leader of the entire House — both government and opposition members — did not condemn the violence that took place outside parliament.