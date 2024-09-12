Mumbai: Popular Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has narrated a shocking incident from the early days of his career in which he had a major conflict with Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms. Balaji Telefilms chief Ekta Kapoor was furious when Ayushmann rejected her long-term contract. Ayushmann Khurrana has recounted the bitter incident in his audio book ‘Cracking The Code’ in which he said that he was a TV actor at the time and was working in Balaji Telefilms’ popular drama ‘Qayamat’.

The actor said that he was pressured by the company to sign a long contract and threatened not to pay his dues. He did not sign the contract, which made Ekta Kapoor furious and she faced serious threats. Ayushmann Khurrana added that when he decided to leave without signing the contract, he found out that Ekta had angrily thrown her mobile at the executive producer’s face. According to Ayushmann, since he had not signed the contract, no legal action could be taken, but he received several threatening calls and messages and was told that his career was over and that he should leave Mumbai. Kar should go back to Chandigarh.