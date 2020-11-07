Younis to play multiple roles

Our Reporter.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former captain Younis Khan has been assigned a number of roles by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

His assignments include streamlining the Karachi High Performance Centre.

The 42-year-old will work at the Karachi High Performance Center on a permanent basis and will be called up to support Head Coach Misbahul Haq on foreign tours as a batting consultant whenever needed.

According to sources, Younis will likely be a part of the massive contingent that will depart for New Zealand.