ISLAMABAD:

SAAD UMER

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed Younis Khan’s appointment as the national team’s batting coach until the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Younis, who was first hired as a batting consultant for the tour of England but sat out the recent Zimbabwe series, will now be heading to New Zealand with the team.

“When not traveling with the national side, Younis will be based at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance in Karachi as a batting coach,” the PCB announced in a press release.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan explained that “the feedback we received about Younis’ impact in a short period of time in England was excellent,” adding that “his work ethics, commitment and knowledge are second to none.

“I am confident that his appointment will benefit a number of talented batsmen who have either recently broken into the national side or are knocking on the door of international cricket.”