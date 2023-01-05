FAISALABAD: An incident involving alleged violence and sexual harassment of a child domestic servant, 11, was made public on Thursday in the Bilal Nagar neighbourhood of the city.

On the basis of the girl’s mother’s allegation, the police said that a case had been filed against the home’s owner, his wife, daughter, and son-in-law.

The owner’s son-in-law allegedly repeatedly sexually molested the youngster, according to the girl’s mother, who also claimed that the girl was fed dog food scraps.

The girl was discovered three days ago in the owner’s home’s bathtub, according to the FIR that was filed.

Girl underwent a medical evaluation, and according to police, further action will be taken after the medical report is received.