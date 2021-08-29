LAHORE: Members of the Young Doctors Association while ending their protest in Lahore on Sunday gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the federal government to take back National Licensing Examination (NLE), otherwise, they will stage a protest sit-in outside the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) in Islamabad.

As things turned worse during the protest in Lahore on Sunday, the police pepper-sprayed the protesting doctors in a bid to stop them from marching towards the NLE examination centre site.

The doctors alleged that the police used strong-arm tactics while handling their peaceful protest. During the clash with the police personnel, several doctors fainted and many others doctors fell ill.

Lahore’s young doctors first announced to stop work in the OPDs after their colleagues protesting licensing exam clashed with the police but later took back their announcement.

On Friday, a heavy police contingent was present when young doctors had arrived at Barkat Market in Lahore to protest against a licensing exam introduced recently by the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC).

It is relevant to mention here that the Pakistan Medical Commission has announced that in order to practise in Pakistan, doctors will have to take a licensing exam after completing five years of education.

MBBS examiners from abroad are to be tested this year. While young doctors say the additional examination is unfair because they had already passed the same exam to obtain their MBBS degrees.

After the protest and clash on Friday, the PMC postponed the exam, which were being held on Sunday (August 29).