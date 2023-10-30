Karachi (Kashif Shamim Siddiqui): The heart-wrenching passing of 22-year-old Arsal Baig, a beloved son, and cherished member of the community, has left Karachi in mourning. Arsal lost his battle with Nigeria, bringing profound grief to his family, friends, and countless well-wishers.

Arsal Baig had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Karachi since October 27, battling the relentless grip of Nigeria. While the official cause of death has been attributed to this debilitating illness, the undercurrent of despair and frustration within the community suggests that Arsal’s demise is a poignant reminder of the grim reality that plagues Karachi – a city drowning in dirty water and ensnared by systemic corruption.

Arsal’s tragic death serves as a stark indictment of a decaying system that compels its residents to consume contaminated water. The very water meant for sustenance is polluted with sewage, a result of corruption worth billions. This silent epidemic, the dirty water crisis, goes unchecked, and the plight of innocent lives like Arsal’s remains unaddressed.

Today, Karachi mourns the loss of a cherished young soul, and tomorrow, another child may succumb to the same fate. This vicious cycle of tragedy cannot continue unchecked. While leaders express their condolences and promise preventive measures, the rampant injustice, looting, and corruption persist.

Indeed, the weight of earlier “khoon-i-nahaq” falls upon those responsible, both in office and in power, for allowing this crisis to persist. The children of Karachi deserve protection from such a grim fate. It is the responsibility of the present government to ensure access to clean and safe water for its citizens.

I appeal to Sindh Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar to take immediate notice of this pressing matter. The memory of Arsal Baig must serve as a catalyst for change and reform within the water supply system. Clean water is a fundamental human right, and it is the duty of our government to ensure its provision.

Arsal’s passing should not be in vain, but rather a poignant reminder of the dire need for change and the urgency to address the corruption and dirty water crisis that plagues our beloved Karachi.

