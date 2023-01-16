Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi has claimed that Allah Almighty has gifted him with daughters as gifts.

The all-rounder claimed in a social media video that went viral that the majority of Pashtoon society members are perplexed as to why they do not have sons.

The former interim Chief Selector stated that those who have daughters only practise taweez and other such practises, but he is vehemently opposed to them.

Afridi continued by saying that each daughter’s birth has altered his destiny and that he has told his wife that girls are a gift from Allah Almighty.

In addition, Afridi cited the Holy Quran when he said, “Whoever I give children to, I tell that do not worry about the father, I will take care of him.”

The 45-year-old continued by expressing their unwavering confidence in Allah Almighty, who established the link between a mother, a daughter, and her father.

According to Shahid Afridi, although his wife regrets having a male, she never worries about having daughters because of his support.

After the ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand last week, Afridi’s position as interim Chief Selector for the national team came to an end.