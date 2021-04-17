WhatsApp decided to implement its new privacy policies from February 8, 2021, provoking an uproar from users of the instant messaging app.

Many users freaked out about their chats and data being shared with the parent company Facebook. The new policies also resulted in a digital mass-exodus, forcing WhatsApp users to shift to more secure alternatives such as Signal or Telegram. In light of the uproar, it pushed the dates for accepting the privacy policy to May 15, and reiterated what data it will be taking from its users, assuring them that their private chats with friends and family will still be protected by end-to-end encryption.

“The information we share with the other Facebook Companies includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data (for example, if you use Facebook Pay or Shops in WhatsApp), service-related information, information on how you interact with businesses when using our Services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled ‘Information We Collect’ or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent,” WhatsApp said in a statement. WhatsApp in its FAQs about the new privacy policy has stated that users have until May 15 to accept the new terms and conditions. If they fail to do so, the app will start to limit its features for the users.

WhatsApp will allow users to use the app for another 120 days. But in this duration, it will start limiting its services. The app will allow users to recieve calls and notifications for the texts but it would restrict the users from reply to conversations. At the end of the 120-day period, non-acceptance of the privacy policy would result in WhatsApp deleting the user’s account, resulting in loss of chats, and call logs. Users will still have the option to sign up using their same number, but this will be a fresh registration. Moreover, users will only be able to sign in after they’ve accepted the new terms and agreements.