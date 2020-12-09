Spotify is debuting a new feature for playlists this week — the ability to set custom cover images from your Android or iOS smartphone using the official mobile app.

Regardless of whether or not you have a Spotify Premium subscription, you can now create playlists on the app and upload custom cover art for that playlist directly from your phone. Previously, this functionality was only available from the Spotify app on Windows and Mac, so this expansion is appreciated as it makes the process a whole lot easier.