Instagram has made the Close Friends feature even better. Posts and Reels have also been added to this feature of the Meta-owned photo-sharing app. All posts and reels shared by a user on Instagram can now be seen by anyone (who is following them).

However, after adding posts and reels to close friends, users will be able to limit them to specific people instead of their followers.

This feature is also very easy to use.

Select the Close Friends option by clicking on the Audience button while sharing the post or reel.

Doing so will create a green star label on the post or rail, after which only those on the Close Friends list will be able to see the content.

Note that Facebook has had such a feature for a long time and users can create different lists and share separate posts with them.