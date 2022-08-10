Soon, the well-known messaging software WhatsApp will make it possible for users to delete messages that are older than two days.

Both the sender and the recipient will no longer have access to the message, which applies to the both private and group conversations.

Users will still have two days and 12 hours after sending a message to erase it, the firm announced via a tweet. Previously, users could remove messages from the app for a maximum of one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds.

Simply tapping and holding the message will display the “delete” option for users.

But in the most recent betas of iOS 16, Apple has shortened the window from the initial 15 minutes to just two minutes.

Another free messaging software, Telegram, also allows users to modify and remove messages at any time.

According to reports, WhatsApp is also developing a feature that will allow group administrators to erase messages from participants. This function may only be accessible to beta users.