Soon, Netflix account slackers will have to pay for their usage or get their own subscriptions. This is due to the fact that the Netflix app for iOS and Android now allows you to remove squatters and freeloaders from your account.

In the account settings section of the mobile app, there is a new “Manage access and devices” option that displays a list of all the devices linked to your account so you can keep an eye out for any anomalies.

Any undesirable gadget can be removed by simply tapping Sign Out.You may easily remove someone from your account by going to Account > Manage access and devices > Sign Out, as seen in the screenshots above. This should make it simple to identify those members who are splitting the cost of membership with others.

People who have a large number of gadgets onboard will find this capability to be extremely helpful.The reason Netflix waited so long to release such a fundamental function is actually fairly clear. The corporation is taking another another effort to prevent password sharing now that the platform is beginning to experience difficulties with membership development and revenue.

Recently, Netflix released a less expensive ad-supported tier for the same reason. This lower tier, which occasionally inserts advertising in the middle of your material, is made available to entice freeloaders to purchase their own subscriptions. Moving to a new account is simple because the streaming giant made it simpler to transfer profiles between various accounts.