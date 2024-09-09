Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa does not wish to extend his tenure, Amanullah Kunrani

High Court Bar has never supported the extension of employment of Judges, Ali Azad



ISLAMABAD:Former President of the Supreme Court Bar Amanullah Kunrani’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi

I know the Chief Justice personally,

Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa does not wish to extend his tenure,

It is the old desire of our judges that the term of office should be extended,

President Islamabad High Court Bar State Ali Azad’s program talk in Sachi Baat

There is a certain age limit after which memory becomes weak

The current age limit for the tenure of judges is the ideal limit,

Two-third majority is required to extend the tenure of judges,

It will not be a good tradition if there is lobbying for two-third majority in Parliament, Ali Azad State

Judges who ask for tenure extension should be scrutinized first,

The tenure of an ordinary employee is 60 years, the age limit of a judge is already 65,

Lawyers have this distinction that they never ask anyone to give us their case,

The incident of May 9 is condemnable, but nothing of the Model Town incident has been done here yet,

Whatever they do, those responsible for May 9 can be hanged, not life imprisonment,

Tahir-ul-Qadri’s servants who were killed in Model Town may be hanged,

Muslims are dying in Palestine and our scholars are putting us at the end of Prophethood,

Arresting parliamentarians at the gate of parliament is not right,

If a parliamentarian is to be arrested, the Speaker’s permission is required,

Giving NOC for the meeting and then arresting the leaders is not according to the law,

Protest means raising your voice to those in power,

There were 40 conditions along with the NOC given to PTI for the rally, Ali Azad State.

It is a constitutional right of any political party to hold rally, NOC given with conditions,

There is democracy in this country, the more you suppress something, the more it will emerge,

Which constitution and law allows people’s right of way to be taken away,

If this country is to be run, it will have to be run according to the constitution and the law,

This country has been made into a state, President Islamabad High Court Bar

Right of speech is also a right of the people but within the limits of the constitution, Ali Azad State

Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Shazia Rizwan’s conversation in the program “Sachi Baat SK Niazi

PTI’s rally is not called a rally, it was a failed rally,

The incident of May 9 is in front of everyone, there is fear of chaos from this party,

You can judge the mentality of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by his words,

We are proud of Maryam Nawaz who has done things that have not been done before in the history of Punjab.