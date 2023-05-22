Dr Yasmin Rashid was given to the police on three days of physical remand by a Lahore anti-terrorism court on Monday. She is a prominent PTI leader and a former Punjab health minister.

In connection with the Jinnah House attack case, the PTI leader was presented in court.

A Dr. Yasmin Rashid medical report was also provided as the investigating officer requested remand throughout the court hearings. According to the investigation, she was released from the Services Hospital and her blood pressure is now normal.

Yasmin Rashid was represented in court by former Punjab Advocate General Awais Ahmad, who argued against approving her physical remand on medical grounds.

However, the court placed her on a three-day physical remand and turned her over to the police.