Yasir Shah, a leg-spinner for Pakistan, is keen to play for his country when they trip Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series next month after an almost one-year absence.

Following a year of injuries and fitness struggles, the 36-year-old was named to the team for the Sri Lanka series. His previous appearance for Pakistan came against the West Indies in August of last year.

He was also implicated in a rape case during that time, though the accusations against him were later dismissed.

Yasir told media on the sidelines of Pakistan’s series-preparation camp on Sunday, “I’m thankful to be back with the team and enjoyed exercising with the guys today in the nets.”

Yasir has a stellar record against Sri Lanka, and in Pakistan’s most recent match against them in 2015, he picked up 24 wickets to help his team win the series 2-1.

Having been called after spending a significant amount of time outside the group, the veteran of 46 Test matches brushed off any pressure he could be feeling.

There is never any pressure to make a comeback, according to Yasir. I’m eager to beat my previous records.

For Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan earlier this year, Yasir was listed as a reserve on the Pakistani team roster. Despite having a thumb injury, he was not thrown to the side.