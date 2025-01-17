ISLAMABAD, January 16, 2025: Yango Ride, part of the global tech company Yango Group, has launched an instant support center to address the most frequently asked questions from passengers in Pakistan. This has been done to save their time and provide a convenient and smooth ride experience. This new feature is designed to resolve most queries before and during trips up to three times faster.

After analyzing over 1.7 million support requests in various regions, Yango Ride has tailored a data-driven instant support center specifically for Pakistan. The feature offers automated solutions for multiple scenarios. This includes locating a partner’s driver, identifying the assigned vehicle, reordering rides quickly, and providing support during and after trips. This new support center is now available for all Yango users in Pakistan through the order’s card.

To further streamline passenger experiences, the Yango app also sends automatic push notifications when partner’s drivers report lost items after the completion of a ride. The app immediately suggests contacting the partner’s driver for further information if an item is found. Based on Yango’s 2024 statistics in Pakistan, passengers reported about 7000 lost items. The most commonly left behind items in Pakistan are mobile phones, shopping bags, and handbags. The introduction of this feature allows passengers to contact the driver immediately and solve the issue more quickly.

Miral Sharif, Country Head of Yango Pakistan, commented on the launch, “At Yango Pakistan, we are always working to improve and tailor our service to meet the needs of our community. The instant support center is another step in enhancing the everyday commute experience by providing smooth, effortless, and reliable solutions. We aim to continue saving time and bringing convenience to our passengers through innovative features like this.”

The company remains committed to providing its users with a customer-friendly experience by incorporating innovative solutions and adapting them to meet the specific needs of passengers in the country.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is an international tech company headquartered in Dubai, transforming globally sourced technologies into everyday services that are tailored to local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

Yango’s multi-functional app offers several digital city services across 20+ countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. Yango’s multilingual app is available for free on Android and iOS.

For more information, please contact: pr@yango.com