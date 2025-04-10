Karach, Pakistan – April 10th, 2025: Yango Ride, the global ride-hailing service and part of the global tech company Yango Group, in collaboration with its fleet partner Captains Fleet, proudly announces the launch of Karachi’s first electric vehicle (EV) fleet. Powered by Volt (Regal Automobiles), the first-of-its-kind initiative in Pakistan marks a significant step towards promoting sustainable transportation in the city.

This initiative is presented with the aim of revolutionizing urban mobility in Karachi by introducing eco-friendly electric vehicles that will have significantly less carbon emissions while also providing passengers with an efficient and cost-effective transportation option. The EV fleet is set to elevate the ride-hailing experience, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for the city.

“We at Yango Ride are deeply committed to sustainable transportation, and this partnership with Captains Fleet and Volt perfectly aligns our vision of providing accessible transportation solutions that are also smarter and environment-friendly,” said Miral Sharif, Country Head, Yango Pakistan. “This is a major step in our efforts to offer Karachi a more sustainable ride-hailing service, while also tackling the ever-growing environmental challenges faced by the people of the city. We plan to scale up to several hundred vehicles across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, expanding our impact and making clean, green transportation accessible to more people across these cities.”

Volt (Regal Automobiles), a leading electric vehicle brand in Pakistan, has partnered with Yango Ride to provide its state-of-the-art electric cars for the fleet, further enhancing the initiative’s environmental impact. The launch of the EV fleet in Karachi will offer a cleaner alternative to traditional fuel-powered vehicles, which is expected to help reduce the city’s carbon footprint significantly.

The launch comes at a time when Pakistan is making significant strides in supporting electric mobility. Under the National Electric Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2020–2025, the government aims to reduce emissions and promote EV adoption through tax incentives, subsidies, and infrastructure development.In November 2024, the NEV Policy 2025-2030 set a target for 30% EV sales by 2030, offering further financial incentives, including sales tax exemptions and green financing. To make EVs more affordable, the government also reduced EV charging tariffs by 45% in January 2025. Additionally, the government has granted licenses to 57 EV manufacturers and supported infrastructure expansion. This commitment aligns with Pakistan’s broader goals to minimize carbon emissions and promote energy-efficient urban transportation, making Yango’s new EV ride-hailing service a groundbreaking move that is on the same page as these national efforts.

With this move, Yango Ride takes a major leap in its commitment to creating a more sustainable future by offering an eco-conscious ride-hailing service while helping pave the way for a greener and more sustainable Karachi.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is an international tech company that transforms globally sourced technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

Yango’s multi-functional app offers several digital city services across different countries in 3 continents. Yango’s multilingual app is available for free on Android and iOS.

