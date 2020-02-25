YAN organizes seminar ‘Humanitarian Tragicomedies in OIC Geography: Khojaly Commemoration’

PR

LAHORE: Youth Advocacy Network (YAN) in collaboration with Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) and University of Lahore (UoL) organized a seminar on “Humanitarian Tragicomedies in OIC Geography: Khojaly Commemoration”. The panel for the seminar includes Dr. Tehnima Aslam (Assistant Professor at School of Integrated Social Sciences), Ms. Shahla Isayeva (Activist from Republic of Azerbaijan), and Mr Zaman Bajwa (Youth Forum from Kashmir-International Kashmir Lobby Group). The seminar was moderated by Mr. Fsahat Ul Hassan (CEO-YAN/ Board Member ICYF-ERC). Panelists shared their insights on humanitarian tragedies in Muslim world and how such tragedies effected peace and development not just within OIC geography but across the globe. It was also highlighted that Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and ICYF should play effective role in all means to get issues resolved with in Muslim world including Kashmir, Palestine, Khojaly genocide etc. The seminar was attended by distinguished academics students and vibrant young people who actively participated in the dialogue.