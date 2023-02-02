BEIJING, Feb. 02 (Internews): Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the efforts to accelerate the establishment of a new pattern of development and enhance the security and initiative of development.

Addressing an event related to political study, Xi said that accelerating the establishment of a new pattern of development is a strategic decision to realize the Second Centenary Goal and ensure both development and security, as well as a strategic plan to seize the initiative of future development.

Xi said the new pattern of development should be based on the modern industrial system, and smooth economic operation requires orderly and effective interconnectivity among industries.

Only by accelerating the establishment of a new pattern of development can China consolidate the foundation for its economy and enhance the security and stability of its development, said Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

And only by doing so can China enhance its strength to survive, compete, develop and sustain amid all sorts of predictable and unpredictable storms and high winds so as to ensure that the process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will not be delayed or interrupted, he added.

Despite some progress in fostering a new pattern of development, there is still a long way to go before its full establishment, Xi said, calling for adopting a problem-oriented approach and applying systems thinking to tackle major problems, deepen reform, and advance innovation.

Xi stressed fostering an integrated domestic demand system, with a focus put on expanding consumption desire backed by incomes, the demand of investment with reasonable returns, and demand for financing with principal and debt constraints.

Xi also urged efforts to accelerate building the country’s self-reliance and strength in science and technology and boost strategic sci-tech strength, in order to make the country a global pacesetter in key scientific and technological fields.

The country will continue to keep economic development focused on the real economy and take solid steps to advance new industrialization, he added.

Efforts will also be made to support enterprises’ full participation in the global industrial division of labor and cooperation, promote deeper integration of domestic and foreign industries, and build a modern industrial system that is independent, controllable, safe, reliable and highly competitive, Xi said. — (Internews Pakistan)